CBOT soybeans may test support at $13.56-1/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may test a support at $13.56-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $13.38-1/2 to $13.46-1/2 range.

The correction from the Jan. 7 high of $14.15 may extend to the bottom of a wave (4) around $13.38-1/2. Three waves make up the correction. The wave c is unfolding towards the target zone.

Resistance is at $13.72, a break above which could lead to a gain to $13.84-3/4.

On the daily chart, the bearish divergence on RSI works effectively.

This is a powerful reversal signal. A retracement analysis suggests a further fall towards $13.19-1/4 to $13.49 range.

A rising channel points at $13.19-1/4 as well.

Once the contract drops to $13.19-1/4, the uptrend from $11.93 will be classified as a part of a correction from $14.45-1/2.

