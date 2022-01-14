14 more bills passed

ISLAMABAD: Fourteen more bills were passed by National Assembly Thursday soon after the government had a sigh of relief after it passed the controversial mini-budget and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bills.

The longest-aver session which started at 4:30pm and ended at 12am midnight amid strong protests and anti-government sloganeering by opposition parties, 14 government-sponsored bills also sailed through the lower house of parliament.

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

The bills include the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021, the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021, the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the National Information Technology Board Bill, 2019, the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Government Savings Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Post Office National Savings Certificates (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 and the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021.

Besides, one ordinance titled ‘Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021, was laid while two ordinances – The National Accountability (2nd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the National Accountability (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 – were extended for another period of 120 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022