ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.02 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.17%)
BOP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FFL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
GTECH 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TELE 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
TPL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TPLP 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TREET 42.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TRG 105.38 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.38%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
BR100 4,739 Increased By 10.4 (0.22%)
BR30 19,565 Increased By 17.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,838 Increased By 75.2 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By 36.5 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

14 more bills passed

Recorder Report Updated 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Fourteen more bills were passed by National Assembly Thursday soon after the government had a sigh of relief after it passed the controversial mini-budget and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) bills.

The longest-aver session which started at 4:30pm and ended at 12am midnight amid strong protests and anti-government sloganeering by opposition parties, 14 government-sponsored bills also sailed through the lower house of parliament.

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

The bills include the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021, the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021, the Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the National Information Technology Board Bill, 2019, the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Government Savings Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Post Office National Savings Certificates (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 and the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021.

Besides, one ordinance titled ‘Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021, was laid while two ordinances – The National Accountability (2nd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the National Accountability (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 – were extended for another period of 120 days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly OGRA SBP mini budget

Comments

1000 characters

14 more bills passed

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories