Maryam meets MPA Yasin

LAHORE: The vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz visited the residence of injured party MPA Bilal Yaseen, here on Thursday, to inquire after his heath. She remained there for some time and prayed for his speedy recovery. She also conveyed to him good wishes of Nawaz Sharif.

Bilal Yasin thanked the PMLN leader for her arrival to inquire after his well being. Talking to media, Maryam said the way Bilal Yasin has expressed his loyalty with Nawaz Sharif could be marked as an example for many. Emphasizing the value of loyalty, she said, “The people who remained stick with the party’s ideology are rare.”

Maryam also said the whole world have witnessed the failures and incompetence of the incumbent government. “People died in Murree tragedy because of the government’s negligence; families have lost their lives,” she said while expressing great sorrow for the families who have died in the sad incident.

Slamming the government, she said the rulers were sleeping tucked into their houses with heaters on, while people have been calling out for help in Murree for 36 hours with no aid provided.

It may be noted that on December 31, 2021, Bilal Yasin on Friday sustained injuries when unknown assailants opened fire on him in Lahore. He received bullets in the leg and abdomen. After undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital he was discharged a day earlier. Sources in police said the shooters who attacked disclosed that they had agreed to take the life of Bilal Yasin in exchange for Ice drugs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022