ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.15%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.59%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.55%)
TREET 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By 12.9 (0.27%)
BR30 19,564 Increased By 16.7 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,848 Increased By 84.9 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,048 Increased By 46.6 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Annual exhibition: SU students display 186 research projects

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University students have developed a number of software/hardware projects including security system, Covid-19 protection electronic cap, development of more profitability of the telecommunication system etc. They also prepared deployment of voiceover internet protocol (VOIP) in business environment, security system for vehicles and audio visual collection of the Sufis of the country.

In all 186 research based projects were displayed in its annual hardware/software project exhibition of final year students of information technology, software engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) here on Thursday. Projects have been developed by the students of all four disciplines.

The Vice-chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the projects’ exhibition at the FET building. The inaugural ceremony was held in the lawn of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, along with the job fair.

The vice chancellor of the university urged upon the final year students to work with interest on the research and problems solution projects and added that IT, electronic, telecommunication and software engineers were real people of the field to change and lead the world.

He said that the University of Sindh in its Faculty of Engineering and Technology had provided practical access of the latest equipment to students for the education and practical training.

He said that the university was not hesitant to give further facilities to youth in quest of higher education and added that the education was a continuous journey and there was no fixing point of it.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that there was a huge demand of the IT, electronics, software & telecommunication professionals in various institutes and organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh University research projects Annual exhibition Sindh University students

Comments

Comments are closed.

Annual exhibition: SU students display 186 research projects

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories