Annual exhibition: SU students display 186 research projects

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University students have developed a number of software/hardware projects including security system, Covid-19 protection electronic cap, development of more profitability of the telecommunication system etc. They also prepared deployment of voiceover internet protocol (VOIP) in business environment, security system for vehicles and audio visual collection of the Sufis of the country.

In all 186 research based projects were displayed in its annual hardware/software project exhibition of final year students of information technology, software engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) here on Thursday. Projects have been developed by the students of all four disciplines.

The Vice-chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the projects’ exhibition at the FET building. The inaugural ceremony was held in the lawn of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, along with the job fair.

The vice chancellor of the university urged upon the final year students to work with interest on the research and problems solution projects and added that IT, electronic, telecommunication and software engineers were real people of the field to change and lead the world.

He said that the University of Sindh in its Faculty of Engineering and Technology had provided practical access of the latest equipment to students for the education and practical training.

He said that the university was not hesitant to give further facilities to youth in quest of higher education and added that the education was a continuous journey and there was no fixing point of it.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that there was a huge demand of the IT, electronics, software & telecommunication professionals in various institutes and organisations.

