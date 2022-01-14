ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.07%)
AVN 107.75 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.92%)
BOP 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.83%)
FFL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PACE 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.66%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
PTC 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.62%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.29%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.68%)
TREET 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
WTL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.4%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By 14.1 (0.3%)
BR30 19,565 Increased By 17.2 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 91.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,045 Increased By 44.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Russia-led bloc starts Kazakhstan pullout

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

ALMATY: A Russia-led military bloc began pulling out from Kazakhstan on Thursday after a week-long deployment amid an explosion of unrest during which authorities in the Central Asian nation said the former security chief was suspected of attempting a coup.

Russia said the withdrawal of the troops would be completed by Jan. 19, earlier than previously announced. Their deployment had been criticised by Western leaders alarmed by a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. Moscow has denied allegations it plans to invade but said security talks this week had hit a dead end and threatened unspecified consequences. President Vladimir Putin said the mission in Kazakhstan had been a success and was a practice that warranted further study.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) last week after initially peaceful protests, triggered by a sharp increase in car fuel prices, turned violent in many big cities.

