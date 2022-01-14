ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
Directives up to Dec 31, 2021: SECP unveils master circular

Press Release 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), to facilitate the insurance sector in complying with the applicable regulatory requirements, has issued master circular, consolidating all existing applicable circulars, directives and guidelines issued up to December 31, 2021.

The master circular has been categorized into 12 key chapters, ie, licensing and authorization, product approvals and disclosure, reinsurance and retakaful, corporate governance, financial and regulatory reporting, management expense limits, related party assets, information sharing, training and certifications, complaints handling, cybersecurity and miscellaneous. The circulars, either obsolete or repealed, have been excluded from the master circular.

The SECP is actively working for simplification and consolidation of its regulatory framework with a view towards promoting ease of doing business, reducing costs, and ensuring transparent and effective enforcement; and this master circular is part of that effort. The circular has been uploaded for information of all stakeholders on SECP’s website at: https:/ /www.secp.gov.pk/laws/circulars/.

