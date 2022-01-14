ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 107.84 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1%)
BOP 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
FFL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.92%)
PACE 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.59%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.46%)
TELE 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.02%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.55%)
TREET 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 105.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.83%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By 13.4 (0.28%)
BR30 19,548 Increased By 0.9 (0%)
KSE100 45,848 Increased By 84.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,047 Increased By 45.7 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
NSMC warns of likely severe quake after Gwadar tremors

INP 14 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) of the MET Office has warned against likelihood of severe earthquake and tsunami in Makran subduction zone near Karachi coast.

It is to be mentioned here that a quake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted coastal areas of Balochistan on Tuesday night. The epicentre of the earthquake was 50km south of Gwadar at a depth of 25km in the Makran subduction zone, the NSMC said.

“After a long time an earthquake of this magnitude has been reported in the Makran subduction zone and was felt from Gwadar to Omara,” an official said. He said the tremors of this magnitude couldn’t produce a tsunami, but urged for preparedness as the seismically active zone had the potential to generate a tsunami anytime.

met office Gwadar NSMC

