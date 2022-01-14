NSMC warns of likely severe quake after Gwadar tremors

KARACHI: The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) of the MET Office has warned against likelihood of severe earthquake and tsunami in Makran subduction zone near Karachi coast.

It is to be mentioned here that a quake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted coastal areas of Balochistan on Tuesday night. The epicentre of the earthquake was 50km south of Gwadar at a depth of 25km in the Makran subduction zone, the NSMC said.

“After a long time an earthquake of this magnitude has been reported in the Makran subduction zone and was felt from Gwadar to Omara,” an official said. He said the tremors of this magnitude couldn’t produce a tsunami, but urged for preparedness as the seismically active zone had the potential to generate a tsunami anytime.