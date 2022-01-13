ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
Pant's brilliance gives India hope of historic series win

AFP Updated 13 Jan, 2022

CAPE TOWN: Rishabh Pant hit a thrilling century as India were bowled out for 198 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday.

Pant's superb innings at least set South Africa what could be a problematic target -- 212 -- given the low scoring nature of the match.

Kohli ‘at peace’ with form as India gear up for Test decider

Whoever emerges victorious will also take the series -- they are tied 1-1 -- which for India would be a first in South Africa.

Pant made 100 not out off 139 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes before he ran out of partners when last man Jasprit Bumrah was caught at cover off Marco Jansen.

Tea had been delayed because nine wickets were down and was taken at the fall of the last wicket.

Pant and captain Virat Kohli put on 94 for the fifth wicket after India lost two wickets in the first two overs of the day after resuming on 57 for two.

Kohli was unusually subdued in scoring 29 off 143 balls.

His dismissal, caught at second slip off Lungi Ngidi, started a collapse.

He was quickly followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, who also fell to Ngidi, before Kagiso Rabada and Jansen wrapped up the tail.

India Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant CAPE TOWN

