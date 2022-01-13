Vietnam Dec coffee exports up 57.6% m/m, rice down 13.4%

HANOI: Vietnam's coffee exports in December rose 57.6% from November to 169,349 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period were down 13.4% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Thursday showed.

For 2021, Vietnam exported 1.56 million tonnes of coffee, down 0.2% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement.

Coffee export revenue in 2021 rose 13.3% to around $3.6 billion, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's rice exports in December fell 13.4% from the previous month to 490,219 tonnes, the statement said.

The country's rice exports in 2021 fell 0.2% year on year to 6.24 million tonnes, it said.