NY coffee may retest resistance at $2.3865

SINGAPORE: New York March coffee may retest a resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260.

The drop from the Dec. 7, 2021 high of $2.5235 adopted a corrective wave mode while the current rise looks very impulsive.

The uptrend from $1.8485 may have resumed. Support is at $2.3230, a break below which could cause a fall to $2.2835.

