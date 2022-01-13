ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
Spot gold may fall to $1,815

  • The failure triggered a shallow correction towards $1,815
Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall to $1,815, as it failed to break a resistance at $1,830 per ounce.

The failure triggered a shallow correction towards $1,815, around which, the uptrend may resume.

The trend is riding on a wave C, which is expected to travel to $1,850, its 61.8% projection level, or far above the peak of the wave A at $1,876.90.

A break below $1,815 could cause a further fall to $1,801, while a break above $1,830 could lead to a gain to $1,848.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,815

On the daily chart, the uptrend is developing within a rising channel, which suggests a target around $1,920. It is still too early to aim at this level.

A realistic target will be either $1,849 or $1,877.

The rise could consists of five waves.

The fifth wave, the wave e, is unfolding towards $1,849-$1,877 range.

