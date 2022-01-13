Rabi crops: PM tells authorities to ensure supply of fertiliser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan Wednesday said that hoarding of fertiliser can adversely affect the crop production for Rabi season; therefore, supply of fertiliser must be ensured to farmers.

While presiding over a follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertiliser in the country, the prime minister said that no leniency will be shown towards elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

He further stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has introduced farmer-friendly policies for the first time in the history of the country as they are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and directed that an effective public awareness campaign be launched to dispel the rumours about urea shortage.

'Give reasons for delay in announcing Rabi crops package': PM

The meeting was informed that an average fertiliser supply of 19,000 metric tons daily was ensured during last week and an additional 1,000 metric tons/day has been added.

It was informed that the Cabinet has approved import of 100,000 metric tons of urea from China on government-to-government basis, at almost, half price from the current international market rate. As regards anti-smuggling measures, the meeting was informed that 92,845 bags of urea have been confiscated by provincial governments of the Punjab, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan that were being smuggled.

A dedicated Monitoring Cell in the Ministry of Industries is monitoring the fertiliser situation and it has helped in urea tracing and price control, the meeting was further informed.

