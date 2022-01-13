ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rabi crops: PM tells authorities to ensure supply of fertiliser

Recorder Report Updated 13 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan Wednesday said that hoarding of fertiliser can adversely affect the crop production for Rabi season; therefore, supply of fertiliser must be ensured to farmers.

While presiding over a follow-up meeting to review supply and demand of fertiliser in the country, the prime minister said that no leniency will be shown towards elements involved in profiteering and hoarding.

He further stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has introduced farmer-friendly policies for the first time in the history of the country as they are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and directed that an effective public awareness campaign be launched to dispel the rumours about urea shortage.

'Give reasons for delay in announcing Rabi crops package': PM

The meeting was informed that an average fertiliser supply of 19,000 metric tons daily was ensured during last week and an additional 1,000 metric tons/day has been added.

It was informed that the Cabinet has approved import of 100,000 metric tons of urea from China on government-to-government basis, at almost, half price from the current international market rate. As regards anti-smuggling measures, the meeting was informed that 92,845 bags of urea have been confiscated by provincial governments of the Punjab, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan that were being smuggled.

A dedicated Monitoring Cell in the Ministry of Industries is monitoring the fertiliser situation and it has helped in urea tracing and price control, the meeting was further informed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PM Imran Khan PTI govt Rabi crops supply of fertiliser

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rabi crops: PM tells authorities to ensure supply of fertiliser

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories