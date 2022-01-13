UAE-flagged cargo vessel: Pakistan condemns act of hijacking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan “strongly” condemned the hijacking of the UAE-flagged cargo vessel “Rawabi” by the Houthis near the port city of Hodeidah, Yemen, and termed this “blatant” act as a threat international trade and security of the region.

In a statement, Foreign Office also expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with the UAE and called for immediate release of the vessel and its crew.

“Such blatant acts not only threaten the freedom of maritime navigation but also endanger international trade and security of the region,” added the statement.

The Foreign Office’s statement comes nine days after the Saudi-led coalition battling the Yemeni Houthis, announced on January 3 that the group has hijacked a United Arab Emirates-flagged cargo vessel off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022