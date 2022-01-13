PARTLY FACETIOUS: Brand Nawaz Sharif was destroyed in 2017?

“Granted that The Khan is the exact opposite of Nawaz Sharif…”

“How come? Exact opposites don’t go for the same profession and then resist all attempts to de-seat them from that position!”

“Abdicate indeed! Pakistan is a democracy…”

“Only so far as general elections are concerned while as The Khan put it appropriately Brand Imran Khan, and I add Brand Nawaz Sharif, and Brand…”

“The Khan reckons Brand Nawaz Sharif was destroyed in 2017.”

“And resurrected three years later not by the former first daughter, not by the party workers but by The Khan.”

“You reckon The Khan is now targeting Brand Shehbaz Sharif to ensure that Brand Imran Khan remains supreme.”

“The Khan thinks Brand Imran Khan remains the most relevant with the voting public, in spite of recent losses in elections, but some undemocratic forces are conspiring against him with Shehbaz Sharif the most likely beneficiary.”

“Hmmm, but shouldn’t his legal team paid for by us, the taxpayers, brief him that Shehbaz Sharif is unlikely to be disqualified on the basis of the affidavit which led The Khan to decide to allow the older brother’s departure…”

“The Khan blames that decision on the Sharifs as well.”

“Ha ha, yes indeed, but this is Pakistan’s politics of power, civilian power, anyway when I referred to The Khan being the exact opposite of Nawaz Sharif…”

“You meant physically? They are the exact opposite: The Khan is tall and lean and has all his hair and was a natural playboy…”

“As opposed to an unnatural one?!”

“Well in my book an unnatural playboy is one who needs money or position but little talent or looks or…”

“Right, but I wasn’t referring to their physical differences – on Tuesday, the first day after the Murree fiasco, The Khan in his televised speech did not bother to mention the fatalities in Murree but instead mentioned his tourism strategy having the potential to earn billions of dollars of foreign exchange….”

“He handled Murree through tweets. Like Nawaz Sharif used to through press releases”

“Hmmm, and sadly The Khan refuses to acknowledge that foreign tourists are lured by promise of entertainment and need I add the same kind of entertainment that The Khan routinely indulged in till he reached the tender age of 50 years.”

“Oh shush.”

