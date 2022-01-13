PR launches Pakistan’s first- ever ‘Reefer Freight Train’

KARACHI: As a major breakthrough in national logistics & cargo infrastructure, Pakistan Railways successfully launches country’s first ever ‘Reefer Freight Train’ aiming to provide more economical and environment friendly freight solutions.

According to details, Marine Group of Companies in collaboration with Pakistan Railways achieved the milestone by operating Pakistan’s first ever containerized refrigerated train in December 2021 which departed from dry port of Marine International Container Terminal (MICT) Prem Nagar, Lahore and arrived at Wazir Mansion Karachi.

This intermodal cold chain solution enabled by ‘Pakistan Railways Freight Transportation Company’ (PRFTC) who facilitates the rail infrastructure operated by ‘Pakistan Intermodal Limited’ (PIL) and CMA CGM Pakistan providing commercial support for this new cold chain corridor.

Since the past 05 years, Pakistan Intermodal Ltd is playing a pivotal role in operating containerized freight trains in Pakistan and realizing the potential of Reefer containers, operated Pakistan’s first ever reefer block train carrying 24 Units - 40 feet reefers of CMA CGM Pakistan from MICT – Dry port at Prem Nagar – Lahore to Wazir Mansion Karachi and transported the Reefer box through PakGotrucking short haul services to Karachi Port completing the journey successfully.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022