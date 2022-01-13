ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
EU wheat weaker on USDA raised supply forecast, export doubts

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat fell sharply on Wednesday as an increased forecast of global supplies in a closely-watched U.S. government report added to pressure from mixed signs for European exports.

March milling wheat on Euronext settled down 5.50 euros, or 2.0%, at 271.25 euros ($310.26) a tonne.

It fell close to last Friday’s 2-1/2 month low of 270.25 euros, but found chart support around that level.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook included a raised projection of world wheat stocks that was above the average of analyst estimates.

Earlier on Wednesday, farming agency FranceAgriMer cut its forecast of French wheat exports in 2021/22, partly due to a drying up of sales to Algeria, and increased its wheat stocks projection to a 17-year high.

Together with a sharp rise in the euro, FranceAgriMer’s supply and demand update tempered export hopes generated by sales to Morocco and a series of tenders issued by importers.

“Exports are at a bit of a crossroads,” one French trader said.

European traders are watching to see if Algeria will again overlook French supplies in a tender on Thursday.

Demand from Morocco was lending some support to the French market. Traders cited talk of sizeable sales of several hundred thousand tonnes since last week for nearby delivery.

In Germany, tenders issued by Algeria, Iran and Turkey sparked hopes of new export activity.

“Demand in German internal markets for milling and feed wheat is stronger than in export ports,” a German trader said. “But German wheat has a chance in the new tenders from Algeria, Iran and Turkey with Russian export taxes so high.”

Traders also believed some of a purchase of 240,000 tonnes made by Iran last week could be sourced in Germany.

However, a run of exports by Brazil was creating competition for German wheat in Saudi Arabia, the trader added.

