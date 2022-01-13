IoBM organises first ‘Thesis Film Screening and Awards’

KARACHI: The Media Studies Department at IoBM recently organized its first Thesis Film Screening and Awards 2021. The short films that were premiered were produced by the graduating students of BS Media Studies as their final year thesis project.

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, Pakistan’s well-known actor was the guest of honor. He said that Pakistan’s media landscape is evolving and is providing opportunities for fresh, young minds to explore their creative potential.

Present on this occasion were the Deans of various colleges along with the HoD and faculty members of the Media Studies Department. The awards were presented in the following categories: Cinematography, Screenplay, Art Direction, Editing, Director, Sound, Actress, Actor, and Film.

