NHMP says has ‘resolved’ all complaints

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) resolved all of the 1,893 complaints, lodged by the public on the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) in 2021 regarding the department, while over 67 percent complainants expressed satisfaction over its performance.

The NHMP, on Wednesday, released its annual data of complaints lodged by the public on the PMDU regarding the organisation. It stated that in year 2021, 1,893 complaints were lodged by the public on the PMDU regarding the organization regarding traffic violations, driving licensing authority, and recruitment.

The NHMP showing responsibility and professionalism, took immediate steps to resolve the grievances registered all 1,893 complaints resolved on the PMDU in a timely manner. Around 67.3 percent of the complainants expressed satisfaction over the performance and prompt response of the department.

