NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
13 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (January 12, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
554,259,473 279,661,588 11,607,287,975 5,875,702,705
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 919,691,520 (909,860,616) 9,830,904
Local Individuals 10,547,520,549 -10,564,319,322 -16,798,772
Local Corporates 3,366,029,288 (3,359,061,420) 6,967,868
===============================================================================
