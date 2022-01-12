ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar notches 8-week high as US CPI meets estimates

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors took in stride data showing US inflation rose strongly in December.

The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2518 to the greenback, or 79.88 US cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Nov. 16 at 1.2513.

US stock index futures extended gains and the US dollar lost ground against a basket of major currencies after consumer prices data came largely in line with expectations, easing some concern about faster-than-expected policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

It follows gains for Wall Street on Tuesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it may take several months to make a decision on running down the central bank's $9 trillion balance sheet.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to recent gains on tight supply and easing concerns about the potential hit to demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant. US crude prices were up nearly 1% at $82.01 a barrel.

On Tuesday, the Canadian dollar broke the neckline of a head-and-shoulders trend reversal pattern at about 1.2600, which was seen by some traders as a bullish signal for the currency.

Quebec, Canada's second most populous province, is planning to force adults refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinated to pay a "health contribution" in a move likely to spur a debate about individual rights and social responsibility.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.696%. On Monday, it touched its highest level in more than six weeks at 1.753%.

Canadian Dollar Canadian forex market

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar notches 8-week high as US CPI meets estimates

PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on national security, Afghanistan

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982: govt

KSE-100 ends with trimmed gains, unable to sustain 46,000 level

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Read more stories