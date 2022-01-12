ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By 31.1 (0.65%)
BR30 20,023 Increased By 228 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,102 Increased By 220.9 (0.48%)
KSE30 18,142 Increased By 85.4 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Omicron surge threatens to slow down Australia's economic recovery

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with surging Omicron infections leading to staff shortages that have disrupted supply chains and hampered the economy's recovery.

Australian businesses are grappling with the growing toll of workers out sick or ordered to isolate for being close contacts. But the virus is also scaring customers away from airlines, entertainment and hospitality sectors, already battered by several lockdowns over the past two years.

"Essentially (small businesses) are in a lockdown there is little support out there to help them keep their doors open," Alexi Boyd, head of the Council of Small Business Organisations, told broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.

Australia swamped by Omicron surge as pressure grows on hospitals

Australia's daily infections on Wednesday lingered near records with around 100,000 reported so far. Forty-two new deaths were registered, with New South Wales suffering its worst day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.

Labour shortages and caution about being in public places have stifled household spending, ANZ said in a research note, with spending in early January resembling lockdown conditions in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities.

Before the Omicron outbreak erupted during the Christmas period, the economy had been making a surprisingly strong recovery. In November, employment levels rose far faster than expected as coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, and retail sales also surged for a second consecutive month.

Amid pressure on supply chains, supermarket chain Coles Group reintroduced purchase limits on toilet paper, some meat products and medicines.

Fielding criticism at the beginning of an election year over his handling of the Omicron outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has proposed to ease isolation rules for asymptomatic workers ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The head of Melbourne's Chapel Street Precinct, a local marketing body representing around 2,200 commercial entities, said the controversy over tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has "created the perfect distraction" for Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Morrison.

"(The Djokovic case) means nowhere near enough attention is being focussed on the absolute decimation of small businesses," General Manager Chrissie Maus said.

An Australian court on Monday quashed the government's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa over questions of his medical exemption status but he still faces the threat of deportation.

australia Christmas New South Wales Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

Omicron surge threatens to slow down Australia's economic recovery

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Cabinet decides to move LHC against Shehbaz

Power base tariff: Power Div proposes further hike

‘Mini-budget’ Senate adopts suggestions

First five months of current fiscal: Circular debt touches Rs2.41trn mark

FY23: World Bank projects 4pc GDP growth rate for Pakistan

Sale of Liquefied Natural Gas: Bill on weighted average cost on the cards

Iran nuclear talks proceeding too slowly, says France

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather sued over promotion of crypto token

Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

Read more stories