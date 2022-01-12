40 new cases of Omicron detected: Sindh reports nine more Covid-19 deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the infection rate of COVID-19 and Omicron variants have started increasing day by day which have been recorded at 11.1 percent and 95 percent respectively.

“Since August 11, 2021, today we have the highest number of 1,347 cases detected through 12,114 PCR tests while Karachi has shown a 20 per cent detection rate.”

Omicron: The chief minister, sharing a daily report, said that 42 samples were tested against which 40 more cases of Omicron variant were detected lifting the tally to 407. “The current detection rate of the Omicron variant constitutes 95 percent,” he said.

COVID-19: Giving details of the COVID cases, Murad Ali Shah said that unfortunately nine more patients of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,691 that came to 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,114 samples were tested which detected 1,347 cases that constituted 11.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,282,201 tests have been conducted against which 488,637 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 469,208 patients have recovered, including 286 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,738 patients were under treatment; of them 11,452 were in home isolation, 122 at isolation centers and 164 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 158 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

