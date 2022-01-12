Digital library membership: Silkbank, British Council join hands

KARACHI: Silkbank Limited, with its substantial market share in the credit cards segment, has partnered with the British Council to offer its Credit Card customers the ease of e-learning.

Silkbank credit card customers will now be able to subscribe to the British Council’s Digital Library for just Rs 2,625/year, availing a 25 percent discount on the membership. This membership includes unlimited access to the world’s best learning and entertainment content – including ebooks, audio books, research databases, e-journals, magazines, films and more – all with the convenience of a mobile and web app.

The agreement was signed by Nouman Butt, Head Alliances, Loyalty & New Initiatives at Silkbank Limited and Michael Houlgate, Director Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan at the British Council.

