Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 12 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

=============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================================
Member                         Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                 of Shares
=============================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd.                Engro Corporation                        30,000         276.21
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 30,000         276.21
ASDA Sec.                      Fauji Cement                             90,500          25.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 90,500          25.00
B&B Sec.                       Ghani Global Holding                     17,000          24.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 17,000          24.00
Multiline Sec.                 Mughal Iron & Steel                      40,000         110.45
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 40,000         110.45
MRA Sec.                       National Foods                              800         151.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    800         151.00
Ample Sec.                     Pakistan Reinsurance                    900,000          27.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                900,000          27.00
ASDA Sec.                      Pakistan Stock Exch                     138,500          20.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                138,500          20.00
B&B Sec.                       Searle Company Ltd.                       2,000         143.00
                               Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000         143.00
=============================================================================================
                               Total Turnover                        1,218,800
=============================================================================================

