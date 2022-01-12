Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).
=============================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=============================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=============================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation 30,000 276.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 276.21
ASDA Sec. Fauji Cement 90,500 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,500 25.00
B&B Sec. Ghani Global Holding 17,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 24.00
Multiline Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 40,000 110.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 110.45
MRA Sec. National Foods 800 151.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 151.00
Ample Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 900,000 27.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 27.00
ASDA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 138,500 20.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 138,500 20.00
B&B Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 2,000 143.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 143.00
=============================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,218,800
=============================================================================================
