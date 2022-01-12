KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).

============================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ============================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ============================================================================================= Arif Habib Ltd. Engro Corporation 30,000 276.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 276.21 ASDA Sec. Fauji Cement 90,500 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 90,500 25.00 B&B Sec. Ghani Global Holding 17,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,000 24.00 Multiline Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 40,000 110.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 110.45 MRA Sec. National Foods 800 151.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800 151.00 Ample Sec. Pakistan Reinsurance 900,000 27.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 27.00 ASDA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 138,500 20.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 138,500 20.00 B&B Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 2,000 143.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 143.00 ============================================================================================= Total Turnover 1,218,800 =============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022