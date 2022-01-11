CBOT corn biased to retest a support at $5.97-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn is biased to retest a support at $5.97-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.88-3/4 to $5.93-1/2 range.

The contract dropped below a rising trendline again. This latest move signals a continuation of the downtrend from the Dec. 28, 2021 high of $6.17-3/4.

Unless the contract could climb above $6.08-1/2 on Tuesday, it is highly likely to fall into $5.81-1/2 to $5.88-3/4 range.

A rise above $6.05-1/2 could signal the break below the trendline was false.

On the daily chart, a triangle looks like a top pattern, following the drop below its lower trendline.

The pattern suggests a target around $5.83-3/4.

Strategically, a drop below $5.95-1/2 is still needed to confirm the triangle and the target.

