Coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
CBOT corn biased to retest a support at $5.97-1/4

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn is biased to retest a support at $5.97-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.88-3/4 to $5.93-1/2 range.

The contract dropped below a rising trendline again. This latest move signals a continuation of the downtrend from the Dec. 28, 2021 high of $6.17-3/4.

Unless the contract could climb above $6.08-1/2 on Tuesday, it is highly likely to fall into $5.81-1/2 to $5.88-3/4 range.

A rise above $6.05-1/2 could signal the break below the trendline was false.

On the daily chart, a triangle looks like a top pattern, following the drop below its lower trendline.

The pattern suggests a target around $5.83-3/4.

Strategically, a drop below $5.95-1/2 is still needed to confirm the triangle and the target.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

