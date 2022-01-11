Rs1,138bn credit offtake shows private sector’s trust, growth momentum: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the credit offtake of Rs 1,138 billion by the private sector during 2021 was the highest during the last 10 years.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said the record credit offtake showed increasing the private sector’s confidence and investment, and a “strong growth momentum in the economy”.

“Private sector credit offtake of Rs 1,138 billion in the calendar year 2021, is the highest in last 10 years. It shows increasing private sector confidence and investment and a strong growth momentum in the economy,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.