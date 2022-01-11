ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Establishing Tourism Police Force & Tourism Authority under study

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, an emergency meeting was chaired by Special Assistant to CM for Information and Tourism Hasaan Khawar, to improve administrative matters at tourist destinations in the province.

The meeting discussed various factors responsible for the Murree tragedy and a future action plan was chalked out. A three-member committee comprising Additional Secretary Tourism Sadaf Zafar, GM Operations Asim Raza and Project Manager Waqas Malik was also formed in the wake of the Murree tragedy.

This committee will present its recommendations for averting incidents like Murree tragedy in next 48 hours, apart from giving suggestions regarding controlling the pressure of tourists. The committee will review the mechanism of hotel registration, rents and other related matters and prepare its recommendations. A comprehensive report will also be prepared on the law on prevention of overcharging by hotels and the status of its effective implementation.

The SACM on Tourism Hasaan Khawar also sought a report from the committee on suggestions and implementation of traffic planning during peak season in Murree. He directed the committee to devise SOPs for working out a mechanism to issue timely and effective travel advisory for tourists keeping in view the travel warnings forwarded by Meteorological department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CM Usman Buzdar Hasaan Khawar Establishing Tourism Police Force Tourism Authority

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Establishing Tourism Police Force & Tourism Authority under study

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories