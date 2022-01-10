ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble firms past 75 vs dollar ahead of crunch US-Russia talks

Reuters Updated 10 Jan 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble soared on Monday, firming past 75 versus the dollar ahead of crunch talks between Moscow and Washington in Geneva amid fears over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, and with investors eyeing mass unrest in neighbouring Kazakhstan.

With trading activity subdued during Russia's New Year's holidays, the rouble was buffeted last week by events in Kazakhstan, where thousands of people have been detained and public buildings torched during mass anti-government protests, the worst unrest in three decades of post-Soviet independence.

By 0806 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% stronger against the dollar at 74.92, firming past 75 for the first time since Jan. 4 and reaching a high of 74.8925.

It had gained 1.4% to trade at 84.86 versus the euro , a six-day high.

The United States and Russia are set to begin fragile negotiations in Geneva on Monday, before talks involving other parties move to Brussels and Vienna later in the week.

Washington hopes the talks can avert the danger of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine without conceding to the Kremlin's expansive security demands, though prospects for a breakthrough are dim.

Promsvyazbank analysts said that progress in Geneva and at other talks with the NATO military alliance this week could see the rouble return to the range of 73-75 versus the dollar.

Inflation and the US Federal Reserve also remain in focus, said BCS Global Markets in a note, with Fed chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard set to testify before Senate committees this week.

The dollar was stronger as traders bet their appearances and US inflation data, due on Wednesday, would bolster the case for higher interest rates.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.4% at $82.10 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 3.4% to 1,597.4 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.7% higher at 3,800.2 points.

Russian rouble Kazakhstan

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble firms past 75 vs dollar ahead of crunch US-Russia talks

Dawood wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Dr Reza Baqir responds to criticism during NA panel hearing

Saudi Arabia's military advisor calls on COAS, discusses Afghan situation

PM questions Modi's silence over Hindutva summit calling for Indian minorities' genocide

Pakistan's rupee stable against US dollar in inter-bank market

Afghan envoy to China quits after six months of no pay

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Nobel body slams 'politically motivated' Suu Kyi convictions

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Read more stories