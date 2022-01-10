ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
China shares end higher on consumer, healthcare boost

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, while Shanghai's tech-focussed STAR Market rebounded as investors latched on to expectations of deeper reforms and improved liquidity.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.39% at 3,593.52.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.88% and the healthcare sub-index climbed 1.08%.

** Shanghai's STAR Market ended 0.98% higher, climbing from near eight-month lows, after China's securities regulator said it would pilot market-making on the Nasdaq-style market.

** STAR, set up in 2019 to fund China's technical innovation, currently hosts 379 listed companies worth a total of 5.3 trillion yuan ($831.57 billion) in market value.

** The real-estate sub-index jumped 1.45%, reflecting continued volatility among developers' shares amid ongoing investor concerns over debt and liquidity risks in the sector.

** Developer Shimao Group Holdings has put all of its real-estate projects on sale, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

** Shimao Group unit Shanghai Shimao rose by the 10% daily limit on Monday.

** Shares in China Life Insurance Co fell 1.74% in Shanghai after China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said it had placed the company's Chairman Wang Bin under investigation.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.44% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was flat.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei index edged down 0.03%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3724 per US dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.377.

Chinese shares

