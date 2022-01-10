ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 67.1 (1.44%)
BR30 19,538 Increased By 257.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,847 Increased By 501.6 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,073 Increased By 174.8 (0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupiah firms as Indonesia considers lifting coal export ban, Singapore shares jump

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

The rupiah led modest gains among emerging Asian peers on Monday as Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, considered lifting its export ban on the commodity, while financials drove Singapore shares up by 1%.

Currency markets fluctuated in the Asian trading session as liquidity was thinned by a holiday in Japan. Malaysia's ringgit and the Indian rupee firmed 0.2%, while the Thai baht and Taiwan's dollar traded flat.

The US dollar attempted to recover from Friday's losses after a softer-than-expected jobs report worried investors, though a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March seemed to have been fully priced in by markets.

Focus now shifts to US inflation data due on Wednesday and chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard speeches this week regarding their nominations at the Fed.

"The dollar index is testing support at its 50-day moving average level and looks vulnerable to the downside, which would bode well for Asian currencies," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ.

"For the rupiah, the government is reviewing their coal export ban, and if it is lifted at the end of the month, it will be positive for the currency."

The rupiah gained 0.2% after having shed 0.7% last week when Indonesia suspended coal exports on Jan. 1 after the state-owned power utility reported dangerously low inventory levels of the fuel.

Authorities in the country over the weekend discussed overcoming logistics issues that have slowed efforts to distribute coal, with talks set to resume on Monday.

Robust coal exports amid record high prices last year helped Indonesia shore up a hefty trade surplus.

Singapore shares rose as much as 1.1% to hit a seven-week high, rising for the third straight day, underpinned by gains in banking stocks which tracked their US counterparts.

Inflation worries and the Fed's hawkishness last week prompted buying in shares like banks that usually perform well in a high interest rate environment, while high-growth stocks such as tech were routed.

Similar concerns pushed South Korea's tech heavy bourse down 1% to its lowest since Dec. 2.

The won, however, steadied by 0.1% with markets looking out to the Bank of Korea's (BoK) monetary policy meeting on Friday after it hiked rates in November to tamp down inflation that's running above the central bank's target.

The BOK is unlikely to raise rates at this week's meeting, but would instead tighten towards the end of the first quarter, ING analysts wrote in a note.

A 0.3% rise in China stocks helped Asian equity markets, with the Philippine stock index climbing 1.4% to lead overall gains in the region.

Highlights

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 3.9 basis points at 6.461%??

** Top gainers on Singapore's STI: United Overseas Bank Ltd, up 2.9%, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd , up 1.7%, and DBS Group up ?1.5%

** In the Philippines, top index gainers are Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc up 5.1% and Security Bank Corp up 4.9%

rupiah

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Rupiah firms as Indonesia considers lifting coal export ban, Singapore shares jump

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories