Ruling party's candidate admits defeat in tense Venezuela vote

BARINAS: The former vice-president of Venezuela and ex-foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, tweeted his admission of defeat Sunday in a gubernatorial election in Barinas, a fiefdom of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

According to "the information of our structures (...) we did not succeed in the objective", wrote Arreaza, a former son-in-law of Chavez, on his Twitter account while the National Electoral Council (CNE) had not yet announced the results of the vote of Sunday.

A first ballot was cancelled by a court mid-count last year on the brink of an opposition victory that unnerved the establishment.