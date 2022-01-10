164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

ALMATY, (Kazakhstan): More than 150 people have died and almost 6,000 have been arrested in Kazakhstan following violent riots in Central Asia’s largest country this week, media reported Sunday citing the health ministry. The energy-rich nation of 19 million people has been rocked by a week of upheaval, with a number of foreigners detained over the unrest.

Kazakh ex-leader in capital, urges support for government

At least 164 people were killed in the riots, including 103 in the largest city Almaty, which saw some of the fiercest clashes between protesters and security forces. The new figures — which have not been independently verified — mark a drastic increase in the death toll. Officials previously said 26 “armed criminals” had been killed and that 16 security officers had died.