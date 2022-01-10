ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Sufficient’ fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: minister

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 10 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: All roads leading to Murree/Galiyat were closed for 24 hours, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced on Sunday. The decision has been taken in the aftermath of deaths of nearly two dozen tourists who remained stranded in Murree and Galiyat due to snowstorm.

Only those persons would be allowed to travel to Murree and Galiyat who have their postal addresses, on their computerised national identity cards (CNICs), falling in Murree/Galiyat, the interior minister told the media.

He said the decision on whether or not to reopen the Murree/Galiyat roads (after 24 hours) would be taken after analysing the situation, keeping in view the ground realities.

Separately, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said, sufficient fuel stock was available at all Pakistan State Oil (PSO) outlets in Murree and its related localities.

Petrol and diesel are available at all PSO pumps in Murree in a good quantity, he said in a statement. The minister said Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sent its extra workforce to Murree to prevent power disruption in the area.

He said all power feeders, which faced disruption due to heavy snowfall in Murree, have been restored. A few local faults are being removed, the minister added. However, contrary to the minister’s claims, reports received from several parts of Murree and Galiyat indicated that power outages were persistent there till the filing of this report on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that all main roads in Murree were cleared for all types of movement. After clearance of main roads, the military engineers are focusing on link roads, the ISPR said.

Relief camps and medical facilities were fully operating and stranded tourists were being moved to Rawalpindi and Islamabad, an official statement said. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) launched operation for evacuation of stranded tourists in Murree and Galiyat, it added.

Earlier, ISPR said, more than 300 snow-affected people, including children, were provided medical care by teams of military doctors and paramedics. Cooked meals were served to over 1,000 stranded people in Jhika Gali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Lower Topa and Kuldana, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Murree tragedy heavy snowfall in Murree PSO outlets in Murree ‘Sufficient’ fuel stock available

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

‘Sufficient’ fuel stock available at PSO outlets in Murree: minister

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories