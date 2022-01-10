ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DUHS reaches milestone of 350 kidney transplants

PPI 10 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has said that kidney transplantation surgeries of 350 persons by Renal Transplant Unit have been completed so far which is a milestone, making Dow University had turned the second largest kidney transplant centre in Sindh province.

Addressing a seminar, Quraishy said the number of transplants would be increased by further expanding this facility in the coming days, adding that the patients come to DUHS not only from Karachi but also from other parts of Sindh, and Balochistan. The number of patients is so high that even ten thousand transplants will not be sufficient. With the financial support of Sindh government we can also increase kidney transplantation on an annual basis, he said and added that the number of kidney transplantation centres in Sindh also needs to be increased.

However, Prof. Zarnaz Wahid said that the success of renal transplant unit is in fact the result of teamwork.

Dr. Rashid bin Hamid said that ‘World Kidney Day’ is a day to raise awareness about prevention of kidney diseases. He said that cautious consumption of food, regular exercise and excessive use of water can save you from kidney diseases. He said that smoking and consumption of fatty foods can make you suffer from kidney diseases while balanced diet can protect you from the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sadiq Khan said that 10,000 to 15,000 people in Pakistan need kidney transplantation every year while we barely succeed in doing transplant of 1,500 people. The number of kidney transplant centres across the country needs to be increased, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Quraishy was given a commemorative shield of the Renal Transplant Unit, while shields were given to encourage the head of the unit, Rashid bin Hamid, and others.

DUHS Vice Chancellor of Dow University Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy kidney transplants kidney transplantation surgeries Renal Transplant Unit

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

DUHS reaches milestone of 350 kidney transplants

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories