DUHS reaches milestone of 350 kidney transplants

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof Muhammad Saeed Quraishy has said that kidney transplantation surgeries of 350 persons by Renal Transplant Unit have been completed so far which is a milestone, making Dow University had turned the second largest kidney transplant centre in Sindh province.

Addressing a seminar, Quraishy said the number of transplants would be increased by further expanding this facility in the coming days, adding that the patients come to DUHS not only from Karachi but also from other parts of Sindh, and Balochistan. The number of patients is so high that even ten thousand transplants will not be sufficient. With the financial support of Sindh government we can also increase kidney transplantation on an annual basis, he said and added that the number of kidney transplantation centres in Sindh also needs to be increased.

However, Prof. Zarnaz Wahid said that the success of renal transplant unit is in fact the result of teamwork.

Dr. Rashid bin Hamid said that ‘World Kidney Day’ is a day to raise awareness about prevention of kidney diseases. He said that cautious consumption of food, regular exercise and excessive use of water can save you from kidney diseases. He said that smoking and consumption of fatty foods can make you suffer from kidney diseases while balanced diet can protect you from the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sadiq Khan said that 10,000 to 15,000 people in Pakistan need kidney transplantation every year while we barely succeed in doing transplant of 1,500 people. The number of kidney transplant centres across the country needs to be increased, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Quraishy was given a commemorative shield of the Renal Transplant Unit, while shields were given to encourage the head of the unit, Rashid bin Hamid, and others.