ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
HRCP seeks applications for photo-essay competition

APP 10 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is holding a nationwide photo-essay competition aims at creating awareness about the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. “Every citizen shall have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order.” (Article 16, Constitution of Pakistan).

Assemblies can be platforms to advocate for change and to raise awareness of civil, political, social, economic, and cultural rights.

HRCP invited Pakistan-based photographers to submit photo-essays (a series of photographs that tells a story) that illustrate the right to peaceful assembly. Submission can focus on a single public gathering or more than one, connected to a particular theme. Gatherings can include protests, rallies, marches, sit-ins, vigils, demonstrations or protest camps that have taken place between January 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022. The top three winning entries will be featured in a public exhibition organised by HRCP.

One entry per person (team entries of two or more photographers are allowed).

This competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers, but you must use your own images. Any images not produced by you are grounds for disqualification. Images must have been shot within the period specified and be relevant to the theme.

Images submitted must not have been published elsewhere (for example, in a newspaper or magazine), although you may submit images that you have produced and shared on your social media platforms as long as you indicate when and where these were uploaded.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan HRCP nationwide photo essay competition

