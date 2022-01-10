HRCP seeks applications for photo-essay competition

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is holding a nationwide photo-essay competition aims at creating awareness about the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. “Every citizen shall have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order.” (Article 16, Constitution of Pakistan).

Assemblies can be platforms to advocate for change and to raise awareness of civil, political, social, economic, and cultural rights.

HRCP invited Pakistan-based photographers to submit photo-essays (a series of photographs that tells a story) that illustrate the right to peaceful assembly. Submission can focus on a single public gathering or more than one, connected to a particular theme. Gatherings can include protests, rallies, marches, sit-ins, vigils, demonstrations or protest camps that have taken place between January 1, 2021 to March 15, 2022. The top three winning entries will be featured in a public exhibition organised by HRCP.

One entry per person (team entries of two or more photographers are allowed).

This competition is open to both amateur and professional photographers, but you must use your own images. Any images not produced by you are grounds for disqualification. Images must have been shot within the period specified and be relevant to the theme.

Images submitted must not have been published elsewhere (for example, in a newspaper or magazine), although you may submit images that you have produced and shared on your social media platforms as long as you indicate when and where these were uploaded.