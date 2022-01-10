Two blind dolphins rescued

SUKKUR: Two stranded blind Indus dolphins, locally known as Bhulan, were rescued from Rohri Canal and released into the Indus River. According to details, the Sindh Wildlife team led by Deputy Conservator Officer Sukkur Muhammad Adnan Hamid rescued Blind Dolphins from Dadu, Rohri canals and released them into the Indus.

Over 27 Indus blind dolphins are stranded at 10 different water canals. According to the rescue plan, over 30 persons will take part in a month-long rescue operation.