ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt will complete its tenure, insists Punjab governor

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that the PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he will complete his constitutional term till 2023.

“No one wants Jahangir Khan Tareen to leave the party but he (Tareen) is making his own political decisions. I will not say anything more about them,” the Governor said while talking to media after the inauguration of “Taamir Pakistan Expo” at Expo Center in Lahore.

To a query, he said the issue of foreign funding case is in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and will discuss about it after the ECP’s verdict.

Answering another question, the Governor said, “I am not in charge of the local bodies’ election campaign in Punjab. All decisions are being taken in consultation with PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood and his team.”

He further said that most of the investment is being made in the housing sector due to the successful economic policies of the government.

The Governor said that the opposition has been talking of sending Prime Minister Imran Khan Home since Tahrik-e-Insaf came to power but so far the opposition has failed in its intentions. After completing constitutional term, we will go to the people and whatever the people decide with the power of their vote, we will accept it, he added.

Replying another question regarding local bodies’ elections in Punjab, the Governor said that the post of Governor Punjab is constitutional and apolitical. I have no responsibility given by the prime minister regarding the election of candidates for local bodies’ elections and other issues, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar PTI Imran Khan ECP

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Govt will complete its tenure, insists Punjab governor

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories