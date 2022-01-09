Govt will complete its tenure, insists Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that the PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he will complete his constitutional term till 2023.

“No one wants Jahangir Khan Tareen to leave the party but he (Tareen) is making his own political decisions. I will not say anything more about them,” the Governor said while talking to media after the inauguration of “Taamir Pakistan Expo” at Expo Center in Lahore.

To a query, he said the issue of foreign funding case is in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and will discuss about it after the ECP’s verdict.

Answering another question, the Governor said, “I am not in charge of the local bodies’ election campaign in Punjab. All decisions are being taken in consultation with PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mehmood and his team.”

He further said that most of the investment is being made in the housing sector due to the successful economic policies of the government.

The Governor said that the opposition has been talking of sending Prime Minister Imran Khan Home since Tahrik-e-Insaf came to power but so far the opposition has failed in its intentions. After completing constitutional term, we will go to the people and whatever the people decide with the power of their vote, we will accept it, he added.

Replying another question regarding local bodies’ elections in Punjab, the Governor said that the post of Governor Punjab is constitutional and apolitical. I have no responsibility given by the prime minister regarding the election of candidates for local bodies’ elections and other issues, he added.

