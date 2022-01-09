ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB may need to act if energy price rises more persistent

Reuters 09 Jan 2022

FRANKFURT: Rising energy prices may force the European Central Bank to stop “looking through” high inflation and act to temper price growth, particularly if the green transition proves inflationary, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday.

Inflation hit a record high 5% last months, more than twice the ECB’s 2% target but the bank has not tightened policy so far, arguing that price growth will abate on its own as transitory one-off factors are the main reasons for high inflation.

“The green transition poses upside risks to medium-term inflation,” Schnabel said in a speech. “Rising energy prices may require a departure from a ‘looking through’ policy.”

Schnabel said there were two scenarios in which the ECB would have to change policy.

The first one is if high energy prices feed through to other sectors of the economy and alter price setting behaviour.

“So far, however, there are no signs of broader second-round effects,” Schnabel argued. “Wage growth and demands by unions remain comparatively moderate.”

The second scenario would be if the path of energy prices, heavily impacted by carbon taxes and the green transition, threatens to push headline inflation above target.

Supply and demand imbalances may remain protracted amid the transition and carbon prices are likely to rise further, meaning that the contribution of energy and electricity prices to consumer price inflation could be above its historical norm in the medium term, Schnabel added.

Schnabel added that a carbon tax is unlikely to be a negative for economic growth and studies suggest that it could even have a modest positive impact.

ECB inflation energy price ECB board member Isabel Schnabel green transition

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

ECB may need to act if energy price rises more persistent

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories