ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Albania opposition supporters clash over leadership

AFP 09 Jan 2022

TIRANA: Albanian police used teargas and water canons on Saturday to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters who broke into their party headquarters as part of an internal struggle over the leadership, an AFP photographer said.

Around a dozen people were arrested after the violence in which one officer and one protester were slightly injured, a police statement said.

A veteran Albanian statesman and former head of the main opposition Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, had gathered supporters in a bid to oust the party’s leader Lulzim Basha.

Supporters of Berisha, who ruled Albania for eight years until 2013, used iron bars to break into the headquarters in the capital Tirana and threw stones, smashing windows.

They took over the ground floor of the building in which Basha and other opposition lawmakers were present, but police dispersed them using teargas.

Police denied they used teargas but said they used water canons. Police intervened “after calls from a group of MPs who were inside the Democratic Party headquarters” as protesters were trying to force themselves into the building, a statement said. One officer and one protester were slightly injured, a police official said. Meanwhile, Berisha,77, vowed the “battle will continue”. “This is just the beginning of our resistance,” he told reporters. Basha excluded Berisha from the party’s parliamentary group in September which sparked wrangling within the party.

The move came after the US State Department in May banned the former prime minister from travelling to the United States because of his links to “significant corruption”.

Washington accused Berisha of “misappropriating public funds and interfering with public processes” to the financial benefit of his family and allies.

Basha says Berisha, once his key aide, is trying to turn the Democratic Party into an “anti-American bunker to protect himself from corruption affairs”.

But, Berisha rejects the accusations as “purely political” and claims there is no evidence against him.

Berisha lost power in 2013 when the Balkan country’s left-wing coalition claimed an electoral victory.

Meanwhile, the delegation of the European Union, that Albania aspires to join, condemned the violence. It called all “actors involved to exercise calm and restraint”.

Watchdogs regularly rank Albania as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe, and it is also one of the continent’s poorest.

violence Albanian police Albania opposition supporters Sali Berisha Lulzim Basha

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Albania opposition supporters clash over leadership

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories