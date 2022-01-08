Heavy snowfall in Murree, Nathia Gali: Add’l force of wardens to clear roads for tourists

LAHORE: As a large number of tourists have been stranded in Murree due to heavy rainfall, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the Rawalpindi Traffic Police to depute additional personnel of traffic wardens at highways connecting Murree and Nathia Gali to maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

According to a police spokesperson, the IG has directed the traffic wardens and police personnel in all districts of the province to perform their duties with utmost diligence and commitment during the ongoing wave of rains. He said the traffic warders will provide guidance and help to the stranded tourists in addition to clearing of roads from heavy snow.

He said the IG issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province via wireless on Friday. The IG also directed all the district chief traffic officers across Punjab to personally go out in field and monitor the flow of traffic at important places.

He said the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) personnel should improve the traffic management on main highways for the convenience of citizens. He instructed that police and traffic teams should work together to ensure concrete measures to prevent accidents during rains. The provincial police chief further instructed that the officers along with the traffic wardens should be present on main highways, intersections and busy points while ensuring provision of umbrellas, raincoats and other necessary equipment to the traffic personnel.

He said that during the rainy season, the citizens should be made aware of careful driving and use of fog lights in open areas to avoid accidents. He directed that motorbikes should not be allowed to accumulate at any place including underpasses so that there would be no unnecessary pressure of traffic and smooth flow of traffic would be ensured. He further said that traffic wardens should be on duty during night at recreational places and provide assistance and guidance to the citizens.

