ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Opinion

In defence of IMF

Farhat Ali 08 Jan 2022

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) firmness on its prior conditions in relation to levy of taxes and duties and the absolute autonomy of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) seems to have prevailed, overriding persistent persuasion and reasoning advanced by the Finance Ministry in many rounds of their meetings in Pakistan and the US.

The red line is IMF’s and Ministry’s divergent interests on the two issues with one driven by rules of loan and the other by political compulsions. While the IMF’s interest is to ensure security of its loan and to steer the country’s economy based on long-term sustainable economic parameters, good governance and autonomy of regulatory bodies, the interest of the incumbent government is influenced more by compulsion of vote politics, although its professional economic managers in their wisdom fully understand that the conditions laid out by the IMF are as per its standard prescription to inject discipline into ailing economies. In the long run, IMF prescription shall undoubtedly work out in the best national interest.

The government, which is left with no alternative has capitulated to IMF conditions to ensure that Pakistan’s sixth review of the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility gets cleared by the IMF’s Executive Board.

The IMF conditions in relation to levy of taxes and duties and withdrawal of selective exemptions of general sales tax for a seemingly beleaguered government spells unpopularity in the masses with severe political consequences in the last leg of its tenure.

In a free economy, selective tax exemptions is considered discriminatory which defeat the long term benefits of a free economy. In Pakistan, much of the exemptions and subsidies have been applied to limit inflation and contain the prices of edibles and other basic commodities. Unfortunately, however, a substantial part of it has also been doled out to pressure groups out of political expediency and market failure.

The SBP amendment act met with stern resistance when tabled in both the houses of parliament. Not only has the opposition opposed it, some on the treasury benches are also voicing their apprehensions that the proposed State Bank autonomy bill would create a state within a state, and that it was tantamount to surrendering the country’s economic sovereignty.

These apprehensions are totally unfounded. The fact remains that State Bank of Pakistan is a legal entity which has been functioning under a framework and a law of Pakistan. It is also a fact that the successive governments have attempted to usurp the autonomy of all regulatory bodies of the country, overriding the autonomy granted to them under the constitution of Pakistan. Energy regulators NEPRA and OGRA have been rendered subservient to Ministry of Power and Ministry of Petroleum, respectively. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is subservient to Ministry of Finance.

The State Bank of Pakistan is no exception in this regard. Previous governments massively interfered in the affairs of the central bank and frequently resorted to rampant borrowing from it, which entailed unbridled printing of money and inflation. The finance ministry, in the past, had repeatedly manipulated the exchange rates and key discount rates on the basis of political compulsion and for optics and short-term gains which ushered in economic imbalances which in long term severely harmed country’s economy and fiscal discipline.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was first defined in the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956. The act guaranteed complete autonomy to SBP under the President of the country and empowered its Governor and Board with exclusive power and responsibility to perform its functions in the best interest of the nation free from political expediency and influence.

The IMF wants that this mother act is implemented in letter and spirit and the sanctity of SBP restored through its endorsement by the two houses of parliament. The incumbent government has no choice but to move on with the IMF. It is not just the question of securing another tranche of $ 1 billion but the whole regime of securing bilateral or private loans by the government is linked to its credentials with the IMF.

(The writer is a former President - Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OGRA IMF nepra SBP finance ministry Extended Fund Facility

