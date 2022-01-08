NAB’s directive to regional bureaus

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has withdrawn the letter under which it barred all regional bureaus from making all decision under the National Accountability (NA) (second amendment) Ordinance, 2021 till receipt of advice from the Ministry of Law and Justice and asked all the regional bureaus that all matters held in abeyance are to be undertaken rigorously.

The NAB on October 12, 2021 had written a letter to regional bureaus that consequent upon promulgation of the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance, 2021 on October 6, the NAB headquarters is seeking guidance of the Ministry of Law and justice regarding questions of interpretation and clarification of some points.

It is therefore apprised that decision on all matters will be kept in abeyance till receipt of advice from the Ministry of Law and Justice, it said.

