ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Palm clocks best week since October on output concerns

Reuters 08 Jan 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Friday to log their biggest weekly gain in three months, lifted by concerns over adverse weather hurting output in the world’s second largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 11 ringgit, or 0.22%, to 4,996 ringgit ($1,187.54) a tonne.

The contract has gained 6.5% this week, rising for a third straight week and clocking its best week since the week ended Oct. 8.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA) estimated December production declined 11.38% from a month earlier to 1.45 million tonnes, traders and analysts said.

The estimated drop is bigger than an 8.6% fall pegged in a Reuters poll, which may lead to a larger decline in inventories.

Market participants are eyeing industry data to assess the impact on production from flooding in recent weeks disrupting harvesting activities in several states. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled to release its December data on Monday.

January production is also expected to weaken, with the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association on Thursday estimating a 45.8% month-on-month decline in Jan. 1-5 output, according to traders.

Meanwhile, Brazilian soybean prices climbed past last year’s highs, as hopes for another record harvest are dashed by hot and dry weather in southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.5%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.6%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

