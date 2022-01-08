ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
AgRural sees Brazil soybean crop falling short of record

Reuters 08 Jan 2022

SAO PAULO: Brazil is no longer expected to harvest a record 2021/22 soybean crop, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as hot dry weather in southern states knocked 11 million tonnes off its crop forecast.

AgRural now sees Brazil’s crop at 133.4 million tonnes, down from a forecast of 144.7 million. Brazil’s last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans, the firm said.

Earlier this week, consultancy StoneX also said it no longer expects Brazil to harvest a record soybean crop, trimming its estimated output to 134 million tonnes.

“Drought and the high temperatures seen in southern Brazil and in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul state since early November have hit the 2021/22 soybean crop heavily,” AgRural said in a statement.

Brazil’s average soybean yield is now expected to fall to its lowest since 2015/16 at 54.8 bags per hectare, the consultancy said.

The southern state of Parana, one of Brazil’s major soy states, has been the hardest hit, AgRural said, adding that it has also slashed its output projections for the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul.

“In the rest of the country, the crop is well established and high yields are expected in (the top-producing state of) Mato Grosso, where initial areas are already being harvested,” AgRural said.

