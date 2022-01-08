Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
08 Jan 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (January 7, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07414 0.07263 0.08700 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10414 0.10188 0.13263 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.23129 0.21438 0.24125 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.36657 0.34513 0.36657 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.64771 0.58875 0.64771 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
