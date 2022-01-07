ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto index inches lower on rate hike worries after jobs data

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as a strong domestic jobs report fed into global concerns about faster withdrawal of central bank support that has kept investors on edge this week.

At 10:09 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.9 points, or 0.1%, at 21,062.3. The benchmark has shed about 0.8% this week, set for its worst weekly session since early December.

Wall Street indexes were flat after a closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report showed much softer-than-expected new jobs created last month, but did not deter investors from pricing in at least three interest rate hikes this year.

Meanwhile, the stronger-than-expected domestic data raised expectations for the start of a policy tightening cycle by the Bank of Canada in the coming months.

The Canadian economy added a net 54,700 jobs in December, beating analysts' expectations of 27,500, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.9% from 6.0% in November, Statistics Canada data showed.

This was the lowest since the 5.7% seen in February 2020, just before the pandemic outbreak.

Energy stocks lift Toronto index from two-week low

"It does increase the pressure on the Bank of Canada to move more quickly, just incrementally," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities.

"If we'd seen a big move higher in wages, I think that would have necessitated a January move. We didn't see that wage move, so the Bank of Canada still has a little bit of flexibility depending on how they want to treat the shock from COVID in this wave."

The central bank said last month that economic slack caused by the pandemic had substantially diminished, signaling a first rate hike could come soon.

The energy sector climbed 0.1% as US crude prices steadied, eyeing their biggest weekly gains since mid-December owing to supply worries fueled by unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya.

The rate-sensitive financials sector gained 0.3%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% as gold futures fell 0.2%.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto index inches lower on rate hike worries after jobs data

PM Imran terms PTI govt tenure 'an economic success story'

Taliban deputy PM calls for aid without 'political bias'

India’s obstruction of SAARC process an established fact: FO

Sindh makes vaccination mandatory for students aged 12, above

Pakistan's rupee registers 0.14% gain against US dollar

Shehbaz Sharif demands PM Imran’s resignation

KSE-100 Index up 0.58%, closes over 45,300

Silk Route Reconnect policy bearing fruit, says Dawood

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoot to kill'

At least 6 dead in SW China building collapse

Read more stories