ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Industrials, domestic buying lift Sri Lankan shares to record high

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, hitting a record peak in the session and notching their best week in nearly a year, aided by a surge in industrial stocks and sustained buying from domestic investors.

The CSE All-Share index closed 0.85% higher at 13,280.94, its eighth straight day of gains. The index is up 8.6% already in 2022, after an 80% surge last year.

A combination of lack of avenues to invest in, inflation, and companies reporting better numbers due to import curbs sapping foreign competition is driving the rally, said Abhijit Kukreja, senior vice president for emerging markets equities at New York-based brokerage Auerbach Grayson.

Kukreja added that the rally was driven by local investors. "Foreign investors were heading for the door so they could get their money back because dollars were getting short."

Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in decades with foreign exchange reserves dwindling and debt repayments looming.

Sri Lankan shares register new closing peaks, industrials shine

On Friday, domestic investors were net buyers and snapped up shares worth 11.48 billion rupees ($56.62 million), while foreign investors were net sellers, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 11.64 billion rupees.

It is deceiving to think that the market is "blockbuster", Kukreja added, pointing to gains mostly coming from Expolanka and LOLC, while the traditional top gainers in which foreign investors had holdings were largely flat.

Logistics firm Expolanka soared nearly 1,200% in 2021, while conglomerate LOLC surged 760%.

On Friday, conglomerate Vallibel One led the rally with gains of 15.2%.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka signed a deal with Indian Oil Corp's local unit to lease 75 oil tanks, as the island moved closer to securing a $500 million fuel credit line from India.

