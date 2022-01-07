Blast reported in Karachi's Shershah area

A blast has occurred near the Bilal Hotel at Shershah Paracha Chowk, Karachi, reported Aaj News on Friday.

As per reports, the accumulation of gases in the drain underneath the building caused the blast. A rescue team was also called to the location. No harm to life has been reported so far.

At least 14 killed, several injured as blast rocks Karachi's Shershah area

Last month, at least 14 people and several others sustained injuries in a similar blast in the area. The explosion took place around a drain located underneath a two-storey building that housed offices of a bank among others.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly Alamgir Khan's father was also among those killed, PTI's Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman confirmed.