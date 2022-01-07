ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields edge up awaiting inflation, jobs data

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as investors await euro zone inflation figures and jobs data out of the United States at the end of a volatile week that has been driven by central bank policy expectations.

Euro area inflation due at 1000 GMT is expected to show annual inflation down to 4.7% in December, from 4.9% in November, according to a Reuters poll.

German data out on Thursday also slowed for the first time six months, suggesting inflation, which is far above the European Central Bank's 2% target and a leading concern for investors, may have peaked.

US jobs data will follow at 1330 GMT and is expected to show 400,000 new jobs created in December.

It takes on added significance after minutes from the Fed's December meeting on Wednesday showed some policymakers want to move even quicker to tighten policy, including by shrinking the Fed's $8 trillion-plus balance sheet.

Investors will watch to see if the data could help hasten the Fed's rate hike timeline by providing further evidence that the economy is near full employment.

The Fed's minutes sent US Treasury yields surging, a move that also followed in the euro area on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up 1 basis point to -0.06% ahead of the data on Friday, after rising as high as -0.03% on Thursday.

Refinitiv prices showed it set for its biggest weekly rise since June 2020, up 13 bps, though part of the rise was due to Refinitiv's 10-year benchmark rolling over to a new bond.

Most other 10-year benchmark yields were also up 1-2 basis points on the day.

"The aggressive sell-off in real yields and break-evens summarises market fears of accelerating tightening. With today's flash (inflation) and (non-farm payrolls) to add to the current policy angst, yields hold more upside," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Euro area inflation-linked bond yields surged on Thursday following the Fed minutes, while the five-year five-year breakeven forward, a key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations, dropped sharply.

United States European Central Bank's Eurozone bond yields

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields edge up awaiting inflation, jobs data

IHC again defers indictment of Rana Shamim, others

Covid-19: Pakistan logs nearly 1,300 new cases, highest in 3 months

Pakistan's rupee registers 0.14% gain against US dollar

Kazakh leader rejects talks, tells forces to 'shoot to kill'

At least 20 trapped after blast causes building collapse in China

Sindh health dept says no notification over Covid restrictions issued

FBR chief speaks about IMF’s tax outlook, priorities

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

Read more stories