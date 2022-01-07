ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.08-1/2

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn may test a resistance at $6.08-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $6.13 to $6.17-1/2 range.

The fluctuation is still centred around a rising trendline. The uptrend is presumed to be steady, as corn has surged above the trendline again after dropping below it.

Key support is at $5.97-1/4, a break below which could signal an extension of the correction from the Dec. 28, 2021 high of $6.17-3/4.

On the daily chart, there was a false break below a rising trendline on Jan. 3.

As long as corn remains above $5.95-1/2, it is likely to retest a resistance at $6.14-1/4.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $6.40-1/2 reveals that about 76.4% of this fall has been reversed. Chances are the high at $6.40-1/2 may be revisited.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

